Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and $1.56 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.42 or 0.08319389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,573.29 or 0.99718190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

