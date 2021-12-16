WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. WCF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.