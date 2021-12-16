WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Update

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. WCF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
About WCF Bancorp
Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.