Wealthgate Family Office LLC Invests $5.34 Million in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 323,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. EverCommerce makes up about 8.2% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EverCommerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.08.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

EverCommerce stock traded up 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 16.30. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,078. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 14.87 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

