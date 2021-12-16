Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 1,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

