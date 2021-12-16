Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 951.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 91,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $79.36 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.