Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.