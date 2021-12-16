Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
