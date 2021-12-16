Wedbush Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,932,137 shares of company stock valued at $825,362,015 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. FMR LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.