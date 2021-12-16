Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics' medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics' lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). "

12/8/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

NBRV stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

