Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently:

12/8/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Intel was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/1/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

10/22/2021 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Intel was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.