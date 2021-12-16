Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in November

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WFAFY opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.388 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

WFAFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

