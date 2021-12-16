West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.94

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$114.94 and last traded at C$114.29, with a volume of 145321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$112.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 15.970001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.