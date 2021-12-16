WestEnd Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

