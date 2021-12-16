Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $148,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.