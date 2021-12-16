Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 16,600 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 72.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 69.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,224,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.65.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,225,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.