Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 19,691 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Chemed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

CHE opened at $516.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.24. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

