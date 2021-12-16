Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

