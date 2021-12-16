Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $351.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.78. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.70 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

