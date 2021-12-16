Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.