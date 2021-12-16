Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,621 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

