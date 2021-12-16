Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

