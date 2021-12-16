Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 245.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 41.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

