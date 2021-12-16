Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 4.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 132,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 426.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,199 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 300.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 215.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,767,989. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $156.24 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion and a PE ratio of -43.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

