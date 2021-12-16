Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.58 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Exponent worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exponent by 75.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

