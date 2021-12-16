Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Cable One worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,672.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,638.15 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,780.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,872.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.