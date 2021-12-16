Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.38 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Athene worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,139,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $80.54 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

