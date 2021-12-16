Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.55 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

