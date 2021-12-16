Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.65 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.