Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $17,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $202.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.03 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.45.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

