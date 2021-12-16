Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $150.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

