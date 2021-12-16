Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $192,455,000 after purchasing an additional 477,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

