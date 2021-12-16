Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,139 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.