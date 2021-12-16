Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

