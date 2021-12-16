Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,069 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 61,644 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

