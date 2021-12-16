Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,482 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $14,310,289. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.