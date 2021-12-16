Westpac Banking Corp Sells 149,585 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,585 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dropbox by 216.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Dropbox by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dropbox by 97.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 131.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.