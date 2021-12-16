Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,769 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $232.29 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

