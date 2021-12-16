Westpac Banking Corp Sells 171,615 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,615 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

