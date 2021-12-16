Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,808 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $235,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

SBAC stock opened at $370.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.92. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $370.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

