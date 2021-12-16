Westpac Banking Corp Sells 24,800 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.