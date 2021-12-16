Westpac Banking Corp Sells 26,570 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 123,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

