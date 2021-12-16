Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,244,752 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,244,752 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

