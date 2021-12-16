Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,425 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

