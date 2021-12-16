Westpac Banking Corp Sells 58,934 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,934 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

OMC stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

