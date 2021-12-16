Westpac Banking Corp Sells 600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $402.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.35 and a 200 day moving average of $403.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

