Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

