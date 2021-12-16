Westpac Banking Corp Sells 714,957 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714,957 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,860 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.