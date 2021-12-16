Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,290 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

