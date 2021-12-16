WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,393 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of WestRock worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 95,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in WestRock by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

