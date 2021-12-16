Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $237.86 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

