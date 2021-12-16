Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

